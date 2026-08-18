Sree Narayana month observance begins at Sivagiri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Narayana month observance and dharmacharya yajnam began at Sivagiri in Varkala on Monday. The event is observed every year from Chingam 1 to Kanni 9 in the Malayalam calendar.

The programme is organised by the guru dharma pracharana sabha, devotees, and other Sree Narayana movements. Sree Narayana dharma sangham trust president Swami Satchidananda inaugurated the observance.

He said the month-long programme, held with panchasuddhi vratam, helps in spiritual and material growth of people. The observance helps to realise the Sree Narayana Guru’s teaching that worship of God should exist in every heart and home.

The programme also strengthens the organisation, Satchidananda added. Guru dharma pracharana sabha joint registrar Puthur Shobhanan, sabha PRO Sanalkumar T, and sabha’s Kollam district secretary S Shajikumar spoke at the event.