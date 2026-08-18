Waste threat looms over Veli-Kadinamkulam boat service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed boat service between Veli and Kadinamkulam, to be launched ahead of Onam, is facing a major challenge even before its regular operations begin, with rampant dumping of waste along the waterway raising concerns over the safety and smooth operation of the service.

Though the trial run was completed successfully on Monday, the authorities are gearing up to serve notices to VSSC for alleged dumping of waste in the water bodies. The authorities are also planning to give a letter to the city corporation, and irrigation department demanding intervention to prevent waste dumping in the water body.

According to officials of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department, indiscriminate dumping along the waterway is turning into a major challenge for boat operations.

“This was a major concern during the trial runs and garbage sacks got entangled in the boat’s propeller. Waste dumping along the banks continues to be a concern,” said the official. The official said that the final trial run was completed successfully on Monday without any obstruction, but such dumping needs to be stopped to enable regular boat operations.

It is learned that a major source of waste entering the Akkulam lake system is through outlets of the Amayizhanchan and Thettiyar canals. The problem becomes acute during heavy rain, when the opening of the Veli breakwater can rapidly flush accumulated waste into the waterway.