Four held for MDMA trafficking in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old woman and her son were among the four arrested by the excise sleuths from Neyyattinkara on Wednesday while they were allegedly trafficking MDMA concealed inside the stereo system of their vehicle.

The seized contraband weighed 125 g, which falls under commercial quantity, warranting a thorough inter-state probe.

The arrested are Beena, 50, of Eanchakkal, her son Kiran, 33, Kiran’s friend Sandhya, 18, of Thirunelveli, and Kiran’s accomplice Akshay, 26, of Chala.

Excise sources said they had information that Beena and Kiran ran drug peddling under the guise of garment business.

The textile shop they ran near Eanchakkal served as a front through which they did drug peddling. The sources said under the pretext of purchasing garments from Bengaluru, Kiran and Beena went there and purchased drugs.