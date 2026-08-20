Tomato flu outbreak forces closure of government girls’ school in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 32 students of a school have fallen ill with symptoms of tomato fever. According to the department of health in Thiruvananthapuram district, students in LKG and UKG at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, showed symptoms, including rashes and fever.

Following the outbreak, the health department also ordered the facility’s temporary closure for a week.

“We have directed the disinfection of the classrooms, toys, and study materials. We are also preparing a detailed patient line list report, collecting students’ details from the parents,” said an official, adding that the outbreak can be confirmed only after preparing the patient list and details.

Tomato flu is a rare viral illness that mainly affects young children under five years old and is spread through direct person-to-person contact, close physical proximity, and touching contaminated surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Pattom division councillor, Reshma, alleged a miscommunication from the school authorities.