Tomato flu outbreak forces closure of government girls’ school in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 32 students of a school have fallen ill with symptoms of tomato fever. According to the department of health in Thiruvananthapuram district, students in LKG and UKG at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, showed symptoms, including rashes and fever.
Following the outbreak, the health department also ordered the facility’s temporary closure for a week.
“We have directed the disinfection of the classrooms, toys, and study materials. We are also preparing a detailed patient line list report, collecting students’ details from the parents,” said an official, adding that the outbreak can be confirmed only after preparing the patient list and details.
Tomato flu is a rare viral illness that mainly affects young children under five years old and is spread through direct person-to-person contact, close physical proximity, and touching contaminated surfaces.
Meanwhile, the Pattom division councillor, Reshma, alleged a miscommunication from the school authorities.
There was a significant delay in reporting the outbreak. If the condition was identified earlier and reported, we could have taken measures and prevented the spread. Even two weeks after the case was reported, the school was functioning. Later, it was closed temporarily after the corporation’s health officer and the health department intervened,” she said, adding that the parents have raised complaints alleging that the disease was spread from the school.
As many as 77 students study at the school. As many as 16 students reported rashes, and another 16 presented with fever, according to the health department. Among the 32, a five-year-old child was admitted to SAT Hospital on August 14 after breathing difficulties were reported. The official also said that the child was under observation.
“As part of taking further measures and prevention, we are collecting all required details from the parents. The health department and school authorities have been in contact with the families,” added the official.