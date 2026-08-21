Governor Rajendra Arlekar releases Daivadasakam Konkani translation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Konkani translation of ‘Daivadasakam’, a prayer composed by Sree Narayana Guru 112 years ago and conveying a universal humanistic vision, was released by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. A copy of the translation was handed over to the governor at a function held at Raj Bhavan on August 20, observed as Konkani Recognition Day.

Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Sivagiri, handed over the copy to the governor. Poet R S Bhaskar, who translated ‘Daivadasakam’ into Konkani, presented the translation at the function. Bhaskar is the author of several works, including translations and collections of poetry.

As part of the function, the governor and others recited ‘Daivadasakam’ along with Swami Sachidananda, who led the recitation. Bhaskar subsequently presented the Konkani translation. Copies of the same will be distributed to organisations and writers in Konkani-speaking regions including Goa, Mangaluru, Udupi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kodungallur.

‘Daivadasakam’ has been translated into 104 languages including 64 foreign and 40 Indian languages. Konkani was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through a constitutional amendment on August 20, 1992. To commemorate this, August 20 is observed as Konkani Recognition Day.