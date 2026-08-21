Kadinamkulam’s ‘Samagratha’ to bridge disability-inclusive gaps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A large section of persons with disabilities in Kadinamkulam remains outside the social security net, with a recent assessment by Helping Hands Organisation identifying gaps in access to welfare schemes, healthcare and rehabilitation services.
In an effort to bridge this gap, the organisation in collaboration with the Kadinamkulam panchayat is launching ‘Samagratha’, an initiative aimed at making the panchayat a model disability-inclusive local body in the state.
While the last census recorded around 1,500 persons with disabilities in Kadinamkulam, a pilot assessment conducted by Helping Hands in ward 16 indicates that the actual number could be above 3,000.
“The available disability data is from 2015. Over the last decade, the numbers and needs may have changed significantly. Our pilot study showed major gaps in services and support systems,” said Sujai Kumar, social worker and regional manager of Helping Hands Organisation.
A major concern identified during the assessment was the exclusion of many persons with disabilities from government welfare schemes. Around 35% of the disabled population assessed during the pilot were found to be not receiving any pension or welfare benefits, primarily due to documentation and accessibility barriers.
“Many beneficiaries do not have Aadhaar cards, which prevents them from accessing welfare schemes. For persons with autism and sensory difficulties, visiting Akshaya centres for biometric procedures itself becomes a challenge.
There is a need for doorstep support to ensure they are included,” said Sujai. The Samagratha project aims to address these gaps through a coordinated system covering healthcare, rehabilitation, social security, accessibility and livelihood support.
One of the flagship components of the initiative is Disability Inclusive Palliative Care, a dedicated programme focusing on the healthcare needs of persons with disabilities.
The project will also introduce Elderly Health Care (EHC) services, addressing the healthcare needs of senior citizens. The two programmes together are estimated to require a budget of over `75 lakh and will benefit around 1,000 people in the initial phase.
Besides medical care, Samagratha aims to remove physical barriers faced by persons with disabilities. Being a coastal panchayat, the project plans to make beaches accessible for wheelchair users and people with mobility limitations. “We want even bedridden persons and wheelchair users to experience the coast.
Accessibility modifications, including the use of specially designed balloon wheelchairs that can move over sand, are part of the plan,” Sujai said. Another key intervention planned under the project is respite care, a globally recognised model that supports caregivers of persons with disabilities. Under this programme, trained caregivers will provide temporary care for bedridden persons, allowing family members relief from continuous caregiving responsibilities.
“Caregivers, especially parents of the disabled often face physical and emotional stress while supporting persons with severe disabilities. Respite care provides support to both the individual and the family. We are planning to start a buds school in the panchayat. Many of the families face financial difficulties because a member of the family has to dedicate his or her entire time caring for the disabled,” said Kadinamkulam panchayat health standing committee chairperson Antony Finu.
Health minister K Muraleedharan will officially launch the project at an event scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
In the pipeline
Elderly Health Care services
Respite care under this, trained caregivers will provide temporary care for bedridden persons
To make beaches accessible for wheelchair users and people with mobility limitations
Disability Inclusive Palliative Care