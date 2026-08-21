Kadinamkulam’s ‘Samagratha’ to bridge disability-inclusive gaps in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A large section of persons with disabilities in Kadinamkulam remains outside the social security net, with a recent assessment by Helping Hands Organisation identifying gaps in access to welfare schemes, healthcare and rehabilitation services.

In an effort to bridge this gap, the organisation in collaboration with the Kadinamkulam panchayat is launching ‘Samagratha’, an initiative aimed at making the panchayat a model disability-inclusive local body in the state.

While the last census recorded around 1,500 persons with disabilities in Kadinamkulam, a pilot assessment conducted by Helping Hands in ward 16 indicates that the actual number could be above 3,000.

“The available disability data is from 2015. Over the last decade, the numbers and needs may have changed significantly. Our pilot study showed major gaps in services and support systems,” said Sujai Kumar, social worker and regional manager of Helping Hands Organisation.

A major concern identified during the assessment was the exclusion of many persons with disabilities from government welfare schemes. Around 35% of the disabled population assessed during the pilot were found to be not receiving any pension or welfare benefits, primarily due to documentation and accessibility barriers.

“Many beneficiaries do not have Aadhaar cards, which prevents them from accessing welfare schemes. For persons with autism and sensory difficulties, visiting Akshaya centres for biometric procedures itself becomes a challenge.

There is a need for doorstep support to ensure they are included,” said Sujai. The Samagratha project aims to address these gaps through a coordinated system covering healthcare, rehabilitation, social security, accessibility and livelihood support.