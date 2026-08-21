Kerala University LLB revaluation raises red flags as 231 of 292 students score higher

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 231 of 292 students who sought revaluation of their Kerala University LLB examination papers secured higher marks and passed, exposing serious lapses in the initial valuation.

The discrepancy was particularly stark in the fifth-semester examination, where all 44 students who applied for revaluation recorded changes in their marks, ranging from 10% to 50%, raising questions over the quality of the initial valuation.

The findings came to light after Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnammal sought details of the marks secured by students who passed following revaluation.

The Controller of Examinations subsequently submitted a report showing that 231 of the 292 students who applied for revaluation across various semesters secured higher marks and cleared the examination.

The issue had triggered protests by student organisations, including the SFI. One allegation was that a student who had written a precise one-and-a-half-page answer was awarded zero marks. The SFI has demanded action against the teachers who conducted the initial valuation.

Under university regulations, action is required against teachers if there is a difference of more than 20% in marks following revaluation. Though a report on the discrepancies had been placed before the syndicate, allegations have been raised over its reluctance to initiate action against those responsible for the initial valuation. The vice-chancellor has directed the Controller of Examinations to immediately seal all answer scripts that underwent revaluation and keep them securely in his custody.

“The university has decided to make the distribution of question papers and the valuation of LLB examinations fully online to ensure greater transparency. The syndicate has also decided to introduce double valuation for the professional LLB course, on the lines of PG and MBBS examinations,” said a syndicate member.