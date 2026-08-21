Three zebras reach Thiruvananthapuram zoo, suffer minor injuries during transit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After three days of travel, three zebras reached the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo from Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat early on Thursday morning.

What was expected as the continuation of the amusement of seeing lion cubs at the Zoo here on Wednesday turned out to be a concerning sight for visitors, as one of the zebras had minor injuries on its face, above its eyelids and below its jaw.

However, officials said these are minor injuries, expected to heal soon. The public can now see the one male and two female zebras inside their open enclosures. Thiruvananthapuram Zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran said, “The injuries, which came to the attention of the authorities after the team crossed Bengaluru, might have happened during their transportation by road.

Those are basic skin abrasions or scratches, which could have happened while being in the cage inside the vehicle.” He also added that the vehicle carrying the zebras was escorted by a team of police ever since they crossed the state border.

Zoo director Manjula Devi said, “The zebras will be kept in open quarantine for 21 days under observation . But in the meantime, visitors can also see them in their open enclosures.”