Kerala Governor hopes ‘Thunchan Smrithi’ library turns into a cultural hub

Over 10,000 books in various Indian languages on literature, history, culture, philosophy, science and other subjects have been made available to research scholars and members of the public with the opening of a special library at Lok Bhavan.



Named ‘Thunchan Smrithi’ after Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, regarded as the father of modern Malayalam language and literature, the library brings together books gifted to and purchased by Lok Bhavan over the years.



The collection includes more than 4,000 Malayalam books and around 6,000 books in English, besides works in other Indian languages.