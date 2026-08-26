Infrastructure, tourism push clips wings of ‘visitors’ at Vellayani-Punchakkari in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growing tourism and infrastructure push at Vellayani-Punchakkari is raising concerns over the future of one of the state’s important wetland ecosystems in the capital, with birdwatchers and environmental experts warning that increasing crowds, construction, road development, land filling and night-time activities could drive migratory birds further away from their traditional habitats.

The concerns have gained significance as Vellayani Lake is already being considered for Ramsar-site designation, while the State Wetland Authority Kerala (SWAK) is working on an integrated management plan for the wetland.

A hydrographic survey conducted in 2025 by the Haritha Kerala Mission revealed that the Punchakkari-Vellayani wetland is experiencing severe ecological decline, with studies highlighting a significant reduction in bird numbers to 358 compared to 855 birds the previous year. As per the study, there is a decrease in total area from 558.93 to 184.11 hectares.

C Susanth, founder of Warblers and Waders — a forum of birdwatchers and nature lovers — said migratory birds normally begin arriving by the end of July, but their numbers appear unusually low this year.

“I recently visited Punchakkari and did not spot any migratory birds and saw only resident species. The area that previously attracted large numbers of birds is now witnessing construction, wetland filling and road development. As birds move to relatively quieter patches, visitors are also increasingly entering these areas for photography, wedding shoots and other activities.” He said that the birds are moving from one location to another, further and further inland.

According to biodiversity experts, the lake should be treated as an ecologically significant wetland irrespective of its impending Ramsar status. “Vellayani is a wetland. It has not been declared a Ramsar site yet, but it is equally important. Its situation is comparable to that of Kuttanad.