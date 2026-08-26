Promising start, says B Ekbal as new government hits 100-day mark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assessing the UDF government’s performance, academic and left fellow traveller B Ekbal in a social media post said that the V D Satheesan government has made a promising start in its first 100 days but needs to focus on institutionalising its initiatives and ensuring their sustainability.

B Ekbal gave the government five out of 10 marks, while noting that its first 100 days had created an impression of a government willing to respond to Kerala’s pressing challenges and embrace new approaches. He particularly pointed to the increased presence of young ministers and their performance as a source of hope.

Among the government’s notable interventions, Ekbal highlighted Operation Toofan, the anti-drug campaign, but said the fight against substance abuse should not be treated as the sole responsibility of the home department.

On healthcare, he praised the health minister’s visits to health institutions and efforts to identify and address shortcomings. However, he questioned the priority being given to starting two new medical colleges when several existing medical colleges are yet to become fully operational.

On higher education, Ekbal welcomed the restructuring of the Higher Education Council, the committee to examine issues related to the four-year degree programme and consultations with vice-chancellors. He suggested developing a university-research institution ecosystem linking Kerala’s universities with central and state research institutions.

“The real success of the government will be determined by its ability to transform these initial steps into sustainable policies and strong institutional mechanisms,” he said.