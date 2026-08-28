Mandi shop owner, staff beat customers over extra rice in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Angered by patrons’ demands for extra rice, the owner and employees of an eatery in the city allegedly beat up four customers, two of them minors, on Thursday.

The police said they have apprehended six employees as well as the owner of a mandi shop at Pettah in the capital following the alleged clash.

The incident took place when four youngsters asked for extra rice after ordering mandi, the Pettah police said.

The youngsters, who came to the hotel after visiting the LuLu Mall, claimed that they were promised extra rice but were not served the same.

An argument broke out between the customers and the hotel employees, which escalated into a fight.

The four customers who were beaten up by the hotel staff are relatives, and include two of them are aged below 18, the police said.

“Prima facie, it appears that only the shop staff and owner assaulted the customers. The CCTV footage appears to have been deleted. It needs to be retrieved,” a police officer with the Pettah police station said. A case has been registered.