Onam festivities draw huge crowds to Thiruvananthapuram's Kanakakkunnu Palace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kanakakkunnu Palace is drawing large crowds as part of Onam Week celebrations. The palace premises have activities for all ages. Families and children can join free painting sessions, take part in the Chenda performance, and try the maze game, along with the other fun and exhibits.

The venue is divided into five zones covering art, culture, technology, business and food. A “Future Zone” near the entrance, curated by the Kerala Startup Mission, showcases startups and digital games.

The Art and Culture zone features a Valkannadi-shaped entrance, a model traditional Kerala homestead, live craft demonstrations, and workshops on tholpavakoothu and kathakali makeup.

There are documentary screenings in the evenings. A maze game is also open to visitors. The food zone at Suryakanthi has 15 stalls. The festivities will be on till August 29. A procession of dozens of pageantries and over 100 art forms will mark the valedictory on August 30.