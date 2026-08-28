Varkala tops Onam season’s flower cultivation in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid competitions from neighbouring states in supply and ever increasing demand, this Onam season, farmers in the district grew flowers on a total of 216.22 hectares of land. While the area under cultivation was slightly less than last year, according to the ‘Poovili 2026’ report released by the economics and statistics department’s district office, the yield is much better this year.

Of all the flower farming done in the district, Varkala block alone makes up 21.34%. Being the largest flower-growing area in the district, it recorded the highest area under cultivation at 46.14 hectares. Among the panchayats, Chemmaruthi led with a total of 21.34 hectares.

According to the report, most of the flower farming in the district is done on a small scale. The report found that 80% of farmers cultivate flowers on less than one acre of land.

Even so, 67% of farmers who grew flowers last year said the cultivation was profitable. Meanwhile, 73% of farmers opined that they need more training.

The report also gives figures on productivity over three years. In 2024, the district recorded 216.82 hectares under flower cultivation with a productivity of 1.04 tonnes per hectare.

In 2025, this rose to 221.50 hectares with productivity climbing to 3.04 tonnes per hectare. Though the area under cultivation dropped slightly to 216.22 hectares this year, productivity is projected to touch 3.67 tonnes per hectare.

Most common flowers grown in the district include marigold, chrysanthemum and vadamalli.