Weekend traffic curbs in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restriction will be in place in the city in the weekend owing to the Onam pageantry and the visit of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. The pageantry marking the Onam celebration will be held on August 30. The Vice-President will arrive for flagging of the cultural procession to he held on Sunday, and will return on Monday.

The procession starts from Kowdiar and ends at East Fort. Traffic restriction will be imposed on the Kowdiar-East Fort-Vettimuricha Kotta-West Nada-Vazhapally-Mithranandapuram-Eanchakkal stretch and along other major arterial roads from Sunday 2 pm onwards. Owing to the arrival of the Vice-President on Sunday and his departure on Monday, restrictions will be enforced on the route from the Domestic airport-Shanghumugham- Chakkai-Asan Square-Lok Bhavan side and vice-versa.

Vehicle movement

Heavy vehicles coming to Thampanoor/East Fort side via MC Road should take a detour at Mannanthala and proceed along Kudappanakunnu- Peroorkada- Pippinmoodu- Sasthamangalam-Edapazhanji- SMC- Vazhuthacaud- Thycaud route.

Light vehicles should move via Paruthippara- Muttada-Ambalamukku-Oolampara-Sasthamangalam- Edapazhanji-Vazhuthacaud route. Vehicles from the NH should travel via Kazhakootam flyover- Mukkolakkal-Kuzhivila-Chakkai flyover- Eachakkal-Subhash Nagar - Attakkulangara route.

Vehicles from Pattom side going to Thampanoor/East Fort side should proceed via Pattom-Marappalam- Kowdiar-Golf Links Road-Pippinmoodu-Sasthamangalam-Edapazhanji-SMC- Thycaud route.

Vehicles moving from Peroorkada to Thampanoor\East Fort side should move via Peroorkada-Pippinmoodu-Sasthamangalam-Edapazhanji-Jagathi-Mettukada route.

Vehicles from Pettah to Thampanoor/ East Fort should proceed via Pattoor-Vanchiyoor-Uppilamoodu- Thakaraparamb flyover-Killipalam route.

Vehicles from Thiruvallam to Thampanoor should move via Attakulangara- Killipalam route.

Vehicles from East Fort to Chakkai should move along Attakulangara-Eanchakkal-Chakkai route.

Vehicles from East Fort to Thampanoor, Karamana and Pappanamcode side should proceed along Attakulangara- Killipalam route.