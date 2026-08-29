Controversy over CM Satheesan’s motorcade being blocked by Congmen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A minor controversy erupted after Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s motorcade was blocked by a group of people led by a DCC member at Chenthi near Sreekaryam on Friday evening allegedly in protest against the CM skipping the Chathayam Day celebrations organised by a local group. The video footage showed Satheesan’s vehicle pulling off near the venue after a group of people gathered on the road side.

In the visuals Satheesan can be seen interacting with the crowd for a brief moment after alighting from the car. Later, he left the place, while DCC member Chenthi Anil who was apparently having a heated argument with him, was whisked away by the CM’s personal security staff.

Chenthi Anil later told the media that the organisers had invited the chief minister to inaugurate the event and his office had informed that he will be reaching the place by 5.30 pm. Based on that, the timing of the event was tweaked.

“In the previous years, the CMs used to come for inauguration. This time, we were planning to do charity for a Youth Congress leader’s brother, who has been hospitalised following illness. Despite initial confirmation, the event was cancelled without informing us. And when we gathered on the road side to request his participation, he became violent,” Anil alleged.

Meanwhile, the Sreekaryam police have registered a case against Anil and others for alleged verbal abuse of the chief minister.