Narayana Guru’s teachings a remedy to conflicts and divisions across the world, says Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings and darshan are a remedy to conflicts and divisions across the world, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said. He was speaking at the Sree Narayana Guru jayanthi celebrations at Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy on Friday.

Referring to the mirror installation by Guru, Satheesan said the Guru wanted people to look inward and reflect on themselves. Guru’s darshan and teachings are a solution to all conflicts.

Guru’s ideals had a significant influence on India’s freedom struggle. His ideals must travel beyond India’s borders and reach every corner of the world. Guru urged people to attain enlightenment through education. “In truth, he was a Vishwaguru,” Satheesan said.

The chief minister said that Sree Narayana Guru Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Delhi should undertake more activities to take the message of the Guru to the world. Chempazhanthy and Sivagiri are visited by many for punya darshan.

They should be showcased more prominently across the world. Kerala is a frontrunner in the country on many fronts. For this the state is indebted to many and Sree Narayana Guru is a prominent person among them. V Muraleedharan, MLA, presided over the function. K U Jenish Kumar, MLA, Swami Shubhangananda and Swami Sookshmananda spoke.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan inaugurated the jayanthi celebrations at Varkala Sivagiri Mutt. Mutt chief Swami Sathchidananda presided over. Meanwhile, the 172nd Jayanthi celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru Dev began at Sivagiri, Varkala.