Thiruvananthapuram Corporation set to procure 40 vehicles to plug garbage transportation gaps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite launching a door-to-door non-biodegradable waste collection system, Thiruvananthapuram corporation continues to grapple with inadequate transportation for carting away tonnes of waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena workers, leading to accumulation of collected waste in every nook and corner of the capital.

In a bid to address the bottleneck, the civic body is now gearing up to procure 40 vehicles for ward-level waste transportation. According to official sources, the project drawn up under the Million-Plus Urban Agglomerations (UAs) scheme is awaiting the approval of the district planning committee (DPC).

A senior official of the health wing under the corporation said the vehicles can be procured and deployed within 45 days of receiving the DPC nod. The move comes in the wake of mounting complaints over waste collected from households being temporarily stacked at public places because of the shortage of vehicles.

“The primary bottleneck in our waste management system has been the lack of adequate transport vehicles. Because vehicles arrive late, Haritha Karma Sena workers are often forced to temporarily stack collected waste in public places and residential localities, leading to public complaints. Procuring dedicated vehicles for all 101 wards will solve this issue permanently,” said M R Gopan, health standing committee chairperson.