Boomers to Gen-Alpha enjoy Onam pageantry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The barely three-year-old Sravya looked in wonder as she shook hands with a man dressed up as Maveli. Soon after the gesture, she went behind her father and looked at Maveli again.
Wading through the growing crowd on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam Road with the grand pageantry marking the closing of the week-long Onam celebration, she also said hello to the people who dressed up in the attractive attire of Padayani Theyyam too.
From baby boomers to Gen Alpha, hundreds of people lined up from Kowdiar to East Fort here, marking their yearly ritual of saying goodbye to the Onam festivities in the capital city.
Sixty-nine floats from various government departments celebrating the new UDF government’s tall announcements, including Mission Samudra, and star projects like the Priyadarshini Scheme, were also seen lined up on the roads.
As soon as the floats representing these projects passed the pavilion before the Lok Bhavan where dignitaries were seated, Chief Minister V D Satheesan was also spotted explaining them to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan.
However, when the Marakkalattam performers from Tuticorin passed by- wearing five-foot-high wooden legs - both of them appeared tense about the stunts they were performing. Irrespective of political differences, the stage was a space of such lighthearted moments as the pageantry progressed. Ninety-nine art forms, including those performed by transgender artists, were also part of the pageantry.
Multiple attractive floats were seen in the procession, sparking interest among the lined-up people. A six-pack Maveli with sportsmen was a curious sight from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.
While the float from the Museums Department depicted the new lion cubs of the Thiruvananthapuram zoo here, the Motor Vehicle Department represented an automated vehicle testing station.
The newly formed Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department also had its float. Even though introduced as a section for children, the cosplays of cartoon characters like Kuttoosan and Mayavi had their audience from all age groups.
One hour before the pageantry began, four African students of Kerala University were seen near the floats. Ibrahim, Nasir and Ameera from Nigeria, and Yusuf from Sudan were amazed by the colourful extravaganza of the state which they love and live in. “It is happy to see that people from different communities celebrating together without any thoughts of differences,” Ibrahim said, smiling. Film star Asif Ali also attended.