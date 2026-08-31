Boomers to Gen-Alpha enjoy Onam pageantry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The barely three-year-old Sravya looked in wonder as she shook hands with a man dressed up as Maveli. Soon after the gesture, she went behind her father and looked at Maveli again.

Wading through the growing crowd on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam Road with the grand pageantry marking the closing of the week-long Onam celebration, she also said hello to the people who dressed up in the attractive attire of Padayani Theyyam too.

From baby boomers to Gen Alpha, hundreds of people lined up from Kowdiar to East Fort here, marking their yearly ritual of saying goodbye to the Onam festivities in the capital city.

Sixty-nine floats from various government departments celebrating the new UDF government’s tall announcements, including Mission Samudra, and star projects like the Priyadarshini Scheme, were also seen lined up on the roads.

As soon as the floats representing these projects passed the pavilion before the Lok Bhavan where dignitaries were seated, Chief Minister V D Satheesan was also spotted explaining them to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan.