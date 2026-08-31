Priyadarshini float draws attention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Among the floats that lined up in the streets of the capital city, one drew the attention of most people: Is it a real KSRTC bus in the midst of the grand pageantry in the closing of the government’s week-long Onam celebration? Their initial thought might have been half true, literally, as the KSRTC’s float depicted the UDF government’s most discussed Priyadarshini free travel scheme for women.

Built from a real KSRTC bus, half of which was cut out to portray how the scheme would benefit the women of the state, the bus was driven by KSRTC’s first female driver, Sheela, accompanied by a co-driver, Renjini, and conductor, Deepa.

The roof and seats of the bus were removed after some length of the bus, with its open end sealed with the depiction of a home. The float was designed by the KSRTC’s mechanical engineers at the KSRTC Central Works, Pappanamcode. Strictly adhering to the green protocol, even the pookkalam was made of cloth materials, KSRTC officials added.