Tight fights, but KCL fails to bring crowd to stadium

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cricket matches in the past few days of the third season of the Kerala Cricket League have been nothing less than exciting: either a tight fight where teams win by a single-digit margin, or record totals in their innings. The Greenfield Stadium, Kariavattom, also saw some stellar performances by the state’s cricketers who ultimately dream of the blue jersey. But this excitement is not getting translated into footfalls as the stadium’s gallery remained largely empty throughout the matches.

A better headcount was seen only on Saturday, when former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle attended the match between Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans. KCA officials claimed that Saturday saw a total footfall of between 4000 and 5000 people attending the matches at different times, in the lower level gallery with a seating capacity of close to 23,000. This raises a serious question: despite solid performances by the state’s own players, free entry, and promotions by the state’s biggest icons like Mohanlal and Sanju Samson, where are the spectators?

Former head coach of Trivandrum Royals and a retired Ranji Trophy player, S Manoj, said that nowadays, people generally do not prefer to watch domestic matches by going to the stadium. “This trend is not exclusive to the KCL, but also applies to all other domestic leagues. In fact, KCL is one of the most viewed state-level cricket leagues in the country.