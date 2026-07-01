Thiruvananthapuram to roll out digital waste tracking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The waste management in the capital is all set to get a digitally driven overhaul with the state government releasing Rs 9.36 crore for the phase I of the CITIIS 2.0 programme – which focuses on digital tracking of waste movement, modernisation of processing facilities and improvements in collection efficiency.

The project – Improved and Integrated Solid Waste Management in the City of Thiruvananthapuram – received administrative sanction from the state government under the Centrally sponsored CITIIS 2.0 programme earlier. Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has been designated as the special purpose vehicle for implementing the project.

The project envisages upgrading existing waste management infrastructure with key focus on Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), Mini Collection Facilities (MCFs) and Resource Recovery Facilities (RRFs).

“Instead of setting up a large number of new facilities, the focus will be on strengthening existing centres by improving segregation and processing systems based on the volume of waste handled. We will be approaching the Centre for the approval of the components that will be taken up in phase I,” said an official associated with the project.

In phase I, the authorities are planning to introduce an integrated digital tracking system that will monitor waste from the point of collection to its final destination.