Thiruvananthapuram to roll out digital waste tracking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The waste management in the capital is all set to get a digitally driven overhaul with the state government releasing Rs 9.36 crore for the phase I of the CITIIS 2.0 programme – which focuses on digital tracking of waste movement, modernisation of processing facilities and improvements in collection efficiency.
The project – Improved and Integrated Solid Waste Management in the City of Thiruvananthapuram – received administrative sanction from the state government under the Centrally sponsored CITIIS 2.0 programme earlier. Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has been designated as the special purpose vehicle for implementing the project.
The project envisages upgrading existing waste management infrastructure with key focus on Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), Mini Collection Facilities (MCFs) and Resource Recovery Facilities (RRFs).
“Instead of setting up a large number of new facilities, the focus will be on strengthening existing centres by improving segregation and processing systems based on the volume of waste handled. We will be approaching the Centre for the approval of the components that will be taken up in phase I,” said an official associated with the project.
In phase I, the authorities are planning to introduce an integrated digital tracking system that will monitor waste from the point of collection to its final destination.
“The platform will integrate existing applications and vehicle tracking systems into a central monitoring mechanism, enabling the corporation to track collection vehicles in real time, verify collection routes and account for the quantity of waste collected and processed,” said the official. The digital platform is expected to plug gaps in the existing system, where the movement of collection vehicles and waste is monitored largely through manual processes. Once operational, the corporation will be able to trace waste through every stage of the collection and processing chain, improving transparency and accountability.
Officials said the emphasis would be on optimising the deployment of the existing vehicle fleet through technology-enabled monitoring rather than simply increasing the number of vehicles.
“One of the main challenges being faced by the SCTL and the corporation is to ensure that CITIIS 2.0 investments do not overlap with works being carried out under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), which is funding similar infrastructure in urban local bodies,” said the official.
The four-year programme will bring an investment of `135 crore to the city, with nearly 80% of the funding to be provided by the Union government. The project is being implemented with financial assistance from KfW and Agence Française de Développement (AFD).