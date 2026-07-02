Over six hospitalised after consuming shawaya, mayonnaise from Thiruvananthapuram hotel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than six people have been hospitalised after consuming shawaya and mayonnaise from a restaurant in Kadakkavoor in the district.

The restaurant operating alongside V-Mart supermarket was closed down by Kadakkavoor panchayat officials on Tuesday, upon receiving a complaint regarding the issue. None of the victims have been severely affected.

The incident took place on Monday evening when four members of a family had shawaya and mayonnaise from the hotel. During the night they started developing various symptoms, including vomiting, and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Other consumers too have reportedly developed symptoms including fever, breathlessness and diarrhoea, and were offered treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital, Chirayinkeezhu and nearby private hospitals. After primary treatment, some have been discharged, officials added.

Kadakkavoor panchayat president Afsal Muhammed said that the shop had been functioning without clearance from the local body, and that a stop memo had been issued.