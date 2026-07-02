Pipeline work underway in Kazhakoottam: Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to address the issue of water shortage at Kazhakoottam, the government has planned to introduce a new pipeline project linking Peroorkada, Muttada and Ambalamukku under the Amrut scheme, said Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph.

Responding to a submission from MLA V Muraleedharan on Wednesday, the minister informed the assembly that the ongoing urban development works centered around Kazhakkoottam was the reason for water scarcity.

A new scheme to ensure water availability is under consideration, he said. He added that new pipeline installation work is in progress.

Earlier raising the issue, Muraleedharan demanded immediate intervention in the water scarcity faced by his constituency. He highlighted that currently only 35-40% of the total required volume of water is available in the constituency.

He emphasised on the gravity of the situation, drawing attention to the fact that the constituency has two major hubs – Technopark and Medical College.

The MLA pointed out that pipeline replacement work under the AMRUT scheme has been incomplete for two years.

To supply drinking water to Chantavila and Kattaikonam areas, a 30-km pipeline is essential. However, official clearance is not being granted.

He warned that if the crisis persists, IT companies would move out of Technopark.