An akhada to mould ‘super’ athletes

Fitness. To some, it is a toned body. For others, endurance. But for sportspersons, it means a bright future.



Amal Manohar, a performance-enhancing coach, understands this as he trains some of the best sportspersons of the day from Kerala. “Fitness for a sportsperson is no more about regular strength or stamina,” says Amal, who still handles fitness regimes for Sanju Samson.



Amal’s venture, Akhada-ME High Performance Centre, a facility he opened on the campus of Love All Sports Academy in Thiruvananthapuram, caters to such requirements. Himself a national medal-winning athlete and a 400-metres hurdler, Amal launched his venture in association with Aswathy Rajendran, wife of Eldhose Paul, the first Indian to win gold for men’s triple jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Eldhose also trains at Akhada-ME, a corruption of ‘‘Academy’, coined from the term Akhada, which in Hindi stands for a training ground or wrestling ring.