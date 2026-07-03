Anita Kalathara: Grey's Anatomy's Malayali link

You were part of ‘Doom Patrol’, set in the DC Universe. What was that experience like?

Amazing! We filmed for about three months, and it was the longest I had spent on a project simply watching incredible actors at work. That was a huge learning experience. I also loved the amount of care that went into creating those characters — the costumes, hair, makeup and wardrobe. And it was exciting to play a villain, or at least a bit of a villain. Joining a world that already had such a passionate comic-book fan base was really special.

You also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, which is a globally popular series...

It was really exciting. Everything happened so quickly that I barely had time to process it. I went from auditioning to being on set within days. It took a while to sink in that I was part of a show I had grown up watching.

The response was overwhelming. So many people, especially Malayalis, reached out saying they finally felt represented. That kind of love makes me want to keep doing authentic work.

‘Something to Prove’ draws from your own experiences. How did it come about?

I wrote Something to Prove around 2019 or 2020 as a feature film. I wanted to tell a story that was light and fun but also had a lot of heart. Family is such a huge part of my life that I can’t really tell a romance without family being involved.

A feature film was expensive, and I didn’t want to do the story an injustice. Last year, I decided to adapt it into a vertical series as a proof of concept that could eventually help raise funding for something bigger.

Our director, Nathan Rey Gold, had already been making cinematic vertical content. We had worked together before, so I asked if he would be interested. He said yes, and that’s how it all started.

The series has been compared to Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’...

The funny thing is that I had already written my script before that series came out. Something to Prove originally even had a game of “Never Have I Ever”, and that was once the working title. Then Mindy Kaling’s show was announced and I immediately thought, “I need a new title.”

People comparing the two is honestly a compliment because I love that show, even though they are completely different stories.