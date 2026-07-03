Man breaks 40-year-old’s leg for trying to abuse daughter in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police have registered a case under the Pocso Act against a 40-year-old man who was attacked by the father of a 13-year-old girl after being caught while abusing the child.

The police said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon. The girl was abused by the man who lived in the neighbourhood. A resident, who saw the man taking the girl to his residence, grew suspicious and alerted her father.

When the father entered the house, he saw the man abusing his daughter. He rescued the girl first and picked up a wooden log and attacked the man resulting in the man sustaining a leg fracture.

The injured man approached the police with a complaint claiming he was attacked by the neighbour owing to previous enmity.

Following the complaint, the father of the girl was arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The sexual abuse angle, however, was initially missed by the police. It was after being informed by local sources that they came to know about it. The police subjected the girl to a medical examination and registered a case against the abuser under the Pocso Act.

He is currently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The police said the accused is under police surveillance and will be arrested.