Six months on, Kerala BJP administration struggles to tackle waste menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months after assuming office with the promise of transforming the state capital’s waste management system on the lines of the famed Indore model, the BJP-led corporation is struggling to contain a mounting garbage crisis, with waste piling up at collection points. Even after six months, the BJP administration is yet to unveil a concrete long-term plan to solve the persistent waste crisis.

The capital city, which generates around 353 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, has come under increasing criticism over delays in transporting collected waste, growing complaints from residents and the absence of a clear vision. As many as 1,183 Haritha Karma Sena members have been deployed for door-to-door collection and they collect around 23 tonnes of dry waste daily.

The corporation has struggled to ensure timely transportation and processing, leading to accumulation of waste at several collection centres. The BJP had highlighted the Indore waste management model during the local body polls and promised to introduce a centralised scientific waste processing system.

However, six months into office, the proposed transition remains largely on paper. The corporation is yet to identify land or finalise a project for a centralised waste processing facility, while the proposed compressed biogas plant involving BPCL is yet to make significant progress.

Defending the allegations raised by opposition parties, Mayor V V Rajesh said that the BJP took over a collapsed system and that establishing a centralised waste management plant could not happen overnight. “There is a perception being created because this is the BJP’s first corporation in Kerala. The situation has neither become significantly better nor worse compared to the previous administration.