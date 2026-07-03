Six months on, Kerala BJP administration struggles to tackle waste menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months after assuming office with the promise of transforming the state capital’s waste management system on the lines of the famed Indore model, the BJP-led corporation is struggling to contain a mounting garbage crisis, with waste piling up at collection points. Even after six months, the BJP administration is yet to unveil a concrete long-term plan to solve the persistent waste crisis.
The capital city, which generates around 353 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, has come under increasing criticism over delays in transporting collected waste, growing complaints from residents and the absence of a clear vision. As many as 1,183 Haritha Karma Sena members have been deployed for door-to-door collection and they collect around 23 tonnes of dry waste daily.
The corporation has struggled to ensure timely transportation and processing, leading to accumulation of waste at several collection centres. The BJP had highlighted the Indore waste management model during the local body polls and promised to introduce a centralised scientific waste processing system.
However, six months into office, the proposed transition remains largely on paper. The corporation is yet to identify land or finalise a project for a centralised waste processing facility, while the proposed compressed biogas plant involving BPCL is yet to make significant progress.
Defending the allegations raised by opposition parties, Mayor V V Rajesh said that the BJP took over a collapsed system and that establishing a centralised waste management plant could not happen overnight. “There is a perception being created because this is the BJP’s first corporation in Kerala. The situation has neither become significantly better nor worse compared to the previous administration.
We are working within the limitations of the existing system while simultaneously planning long-term solutions. Soon after we took charge, the election process began and only after the new government assumed office could discussions move forward. Even if a centralised plant is approved today, it will take nearly 16 months to complete,” Rajesh told TNIE.
He said that discussions are under way with BPCL and several other companies to set up a scientific waste processing facility. “We are holding discussions with BPCL and other companies. Various options are being explored. But we also have to identify suitable land and meet the requirements sought by these companies.Once something concrete materialises, we will announce the next steps,” he said.
However, the opposition alleged that the corporation had failed to sustain even the existing waste management mechanism.
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the previous decentralised collection and transportation system had weakened under the new administration, resulting in waste remaining at collection points for days.
“The city already had a functioning waste management system. Though it had shortcomings, garbage didn’t pile up unattended at collection centres like it is now. The present administration has failed to provide either a centralised or decentralised vision for waste management,” said Deepak.
He alleged that the BJP repeatedly spoke about the Indore model during the elections but failed to convert those promises into a workable project.
UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said that the BJP administration has neither the intent nor the capability to learn and implement an effective waste management system for the capital.
“It’s been six months since the BJP administration came to power and the waste management model has turned out to be a complete flop. They had criticised the earlier system and promised a decentralised, high-tech model. But today, they are continuing the very same practice by engaging different agencies across the 101 divisions,” he said.
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the previous decentralised collection and transportation system had weakened under the new administration, resulting in waste remaining at collection points for days.
“The city already had a functioning waste management system. Though it had shortcomings, garbage didn’t pile up unattended at collection centres like it is now. The present administration has failed to provide either a centralised or decentralised vision for waste management,” said Deepak.
He alleged that the BJP repeatedly spoke about the Indore model during the elections but failed to convert those promises into a workable project.
UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said that the BJP administration has neither the intent nor the capability to learn and implement an effective waste management system for the capital.
“It’s been six months since the BJP administration came to power and the waste management model has turned out to be a complete flop. They had criticised the earlier system and promised a decentralised, high-tech model. But today, they are continuing the very same practice by engaging different agencies across the 101 divisions,” he said.
The issue
The corporation has struggled to ensure timely transportation and processingof waste
It is yet to identify land or finalise a project for a centralised waste processing facility
LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the previous decentralised collection and transportation system had weakened under the new administration