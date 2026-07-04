Kerala Tourism’s Onam fest from August 24-30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing back the celebratory mood to the state capital, the week-long Onam celebrations will commence on August 24, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said here on Thursday. “Onam celebrations organised by Tourism Department has always been a signature event of the state.
Foreign tourists are keen to watch and experience our traditional and Onam-related art forms,” he said. Speaking at a meeting of legislators and officials concerned, the festival organised by Kerala Tourism will be branded as ‘Onam Tourism Week Celebrations,’ the minister said that more venues than in previous years will be added if needed.
Giving more prominence than in the previous years, traditional art forms including Mudiyattam, Tholpavakoothu, Padayani and Theyyam will be performed at the main venue, Nishagandhi Auditorium, during the entire week from 6-7 pm.
In a move to attract foreigners to the event, English brochures and programme details of Onam celebrations will be distributed by collaborating with all the prominent hotels in the city. Artists and art institutions who are interested in participating in celebrations have been requested to contact the Tourism Directorate.
The area between Kowdiar and Manacaud will be announced as festival zone during the week. Food Safety Commissionerate’s special squad will be deployed to ensure the quality of food products and ingredients used in hotels and restaurants during the Onam season.
Chaired by the Tourism Minister, Chief Minister V D Satheesan will be the Chief Patron of the state-level Onam Celebrations committee, which will also have Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan, Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman, MPs Shashi Tharoor, A A Raheem and Adoor Prakash as patrons. The meeting was also attended by MLAs M Vincent, V Joy and G R Anil, Mayor V V Rajesh, and District Collector Anu Kumari among others.
Festival zone
The festival will be branded as ‘Onam Tourism Week Celebrations
The area between Kowdiar and Manacaud will be announced as festival zone during the week
Traditional art forms including Mudiyattam, Tholpavakoothu, Padayani and Theyyam will be performed at the main venue, Nishagandhi Auditorium, during the entire week from 6 to 7pm