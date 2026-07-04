Kerala Tourism’s Onam fest from August 24-30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing back the celebratory mood to the state capital, the week-long Onam celebrations will commence on August 24, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said here on Thursday. “Onam celebrations organised by Tourism Department has always been a signature event of the state.

Foreign tourists are keen to watch and experience our traditional and Onam-related art forms,” he said. Speaking at a meeting of legislators and officials concerned, the festival organised by Kerala Tourism will be branded as ‘Onam Tourism Week Celebrations,’ the minister said that more venues than in previous years will be added if needed.

Giving more prominence than in the previous years, traditional art forms including Mudiyattam, Tholpavakoothu, Padayani and Theyyam will be performed at the main venue, Nishagandhi Auditorium, during the entire week from 6-7 pm.

In a move to attract foreigners to the event, English brochures and programme details of Onam celebrations will be distributed by collaborating with all the prominent hotels in the city. Artists and art institutions who are interested in participating in celebrations have been requested to contact the Tourism Directorate.