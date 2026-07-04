Muthalapozhi fishers at risk over dredging deadlock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of fishermen operating from Muthalapozhi are staring at another dangerous monsoon season with the harbour engineering department’s repeated tender for emergency dredging activity attracting overbudget bids.

The delay has now pushed the work into the monsoon season, when rough sea conditions make dredging impossible, forcing hundreds of fishing vessels to navigate the heavily silted harbour mouth. Recently, two fishing vessels capsized at the harbour, further compounding the situation.

With fishers unable to venture out to sea without taking risk, community representatives and panchayat authorities met the chief minister seeking government intervention to complete the work within 15 days by deploying heavy duty dredgers.

According to official sources, the CM has directed the chief secretary to examine the proposal.

A department official said the Rs 2.20-crore tender that was floated four times in recent months attracted overbudget bids.

“If the work has to be completed within 15 days, a larger capacity dredger will be required and the fishing community is not confident of the present proposal,” said the official.