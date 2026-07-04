Thiruvananthapuram to host unique 10-km run next month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the capital, ITEN Runners Club will organise the inaugural Trivandrum heritage run on August 9. The unique 10-km city run has been conceived as an annual event to celebrate the rich heritage of the state capital while promoting fitness, community participation, and civic pride.

While Thiruvananthapuram has hosted several running events over the years, most have been conducted along the bypass or Shankhumukham stretch. The Trivandrum heritage run introduces a refreshing and distinctive concept by taking participants through the heart of the city, offering runners a unique opportunity to experience its architectural, cultural, educational, and religious landmarks in a way never before presented through a running event.

The run will start and finish at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and traverse some of the city’s iconic landmarks, including LMS Church, Napier Museum, Kanakakkunnu Palace, the Kerala Lok Bhavan area, Kowdiar Palace area, St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam Juma Masjid, Sree Sakthi Vinayaka Temple, University College, Government Ayurveda College, and Sanskrit College, before returning to the stadium.

The organisers expect around 1,000 runners from across Kerala and various parts of India to participate in the inaugural edition. Registered participants will receive an official event T-shirt, a finisher medal, breakfast, on-route hydration, and sponsored goodies.

Organisers said that the Trivandrum Heritage Run is much more than a sporting event. “It is a celebration of the city’s glorious history, architectural splendour, and cultural diversity, while inspiring people of all ages to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. Our vision is to establish the Trivandrum Heritage Run as an annual signature event that places Thiruvananthapuram prominently on India’s running calendar while promoting heritage awareness, tourism, and civic pride,” said Suresh Sam Chandy of ITEN Runners Club.

Registrations are open, and runners from across India are invited to be part of the event on August 9 2026. For registrations, visit: https://reg.myraceindia.com/form/THR26.