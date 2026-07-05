Kerala govt cracks down on trawling ban violators,10 fishing vessels booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has begun crackdown on fishing vessels, including mechanised boats, that are violating the trawling ban in force from June 9 to July 31. The fisheries department and the marine enforcement wing, through joint patrols, have detected 10 violations till date and collected a total of Rs 1.95 lakh through fines and the auction of confiscated fish.

The government has warned of stringent action against vessels that violate the ban, including the seizure of fishing boats operating illegally during the prohibited period. The surveillance was stepped up after some fishing vessels, including mechanised fishing boats, were found to be engaging in illegal fishing activities.

“Such violations adversely affect the natural breeding process of marine fish stocks, leading to the destruction of juvenile fish and a decline in future fish availability, This, in turn, negatively impacts the livelihood and economic security of traditional fishermen,” said a fisheries department official.