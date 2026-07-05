Pulayanarkotta hospital roped in to end floor admissions at MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to end the practice of accommodating patients on the floor at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, the health department has decided to shift patients from overcrowded wards, including those housing general medicine patients, to the Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Health Minister K Muraleedharan and attended by senior officials of the health and medical education departments and heads of major hospitals in the district.

The Pulayanarkotta hospital, which has around 500 beds, will be used to provide inpatient care for patients, including those affected by infectious diseases.During the monsoon, when communicable disease cases typically surge,hospitals often face severe bed shortages, forcing patients to remain on the floor.The minister said the latest decision is part of the department’s policy to eliminate floor admissions in government hospitals.

The minister also directed authorities at the General Hospital to urgently set up a canteen for patients and attendants.