Sound clinical judgement essential in managing coronary issues: Experts

The conference was inaugurated by Dr P P Mohanan, president, Cardiovascular Research Society, Dr Karunadas C P, Scientific Committee chairman, Dr Cibu Mathew, Scientific Committee co-chairman and course directors Dr Maheshkumar N, Dr Jabir A, Dr Anil Balachandran, Dr Jimmy George, and Dr Praveen G K spoke at the inaugural session. Dr Jabir A, course director, said that success in modern interventional cardiology depends as much on sound decision-making as on technical expertise.

“Every complex coronary intervention presents a series of critical decisions that can directly influence patient outcomes.

The objective of this conclave is to help cardiologists strengten their clinical judgement by learning from real-world cases, expert experience and evidence-based strategies for tackling difficult situations,” he said.

Dr P P Mohanan, president, CVRS, said that the scientific programme has been designed to address the practical challenges encountered in catheterisation laboratories rather than merely highlighting successful procedures.

“Understanding how to prevent complications, recognise them early and manage them effectively is an essential part of contemporary interventional cardiology,” he said.