Sugathan denied bail; LDF to step up demand for his ouster

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A local court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of BJP councillor and KAAPA detainee R Sugathan in two criminal cases, prompting the LDF to intensify its demand for his immediate removal from the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Nedumangad, dismissed Sugathan’s bail pleas in a case alleging that he assaulted police personnel who had arrived to arrest him under KAAPA and in another case relating to the alleged assault on a Kulumala native during a temple festival.

Sugathan has been booked under several provisions, including attempt to murder. The prosecution argued that granting bail at this stage would adversely affect the ongoing investigation. Subsequently, the magistrate rejected both bail applications.