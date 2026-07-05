Sugathan denied bail; LDF to step up demand for his ouster

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A local court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of BJP councillor and KAAPA detainee R Sugathan in two criminal cases, prompting the LDF to intensify its demand for his immediate removal from the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council.
The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Nedumangad, dismissed Sugathan’s bail pleas in a case alleging that he assaulted police personnel who had arrived to arrest him under KAAPA and in another case relating to the alleged assault on a Kulumala native during a temple festival.
Sugathan has been booked under several provisions, including attempt to murder. The prosecution argued that granting bail at this stage would adversely affect the ongoing investigation. Subsequently, the magistrate rejected both bail applications.
During the hearing, Sugathan’s counsel alleged that the councillor was being ‘hunted’ by the police and prosecution and sought bail on that ground. With the rejection of the bail applications, Sugathan will continue to remain in judicial custody under preventive detention under KAAPA. Following the court order, the LDF councillors in the corporation has renewed its demand for Sugathan’s removal from the council.
“The court itself has denied him bail in a serious criminal case. A person facing such grave charges should not continue as an elected representative. Retaining him in the council is a challenge to democracy and the rule of law. He should be removed immediately,” LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said.
The LDF has been staging a sit-in protest in front of the Corporation office for the past 10 days demanding Sugathan’s removal and accusing the mayor and the BJP leadership of protecting the councillor despite public protests.Deepak said that a letter has been given to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, urging the state government to intervene and take steps to remove Sugathan from the council.