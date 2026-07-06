CAIT to hold Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav in Delhi from August 12

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will organise the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, from August 12 to 15. The event is jointly organised with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Union Ministry of Commerce.

While addressing the district conference of CAIT in Thiruvananthapuram, the organisation’s national president B C Bhartia said the mahotsav will give a fresh push to Indian products. Products from agriculture, services, industry, health, tourism and IT sectors will be showcased. Union and state governments will have dedicated pavilions. Bhartia said the event, themed ‘Vocal for Local, Local for Global’, has confirmed participation from businessmen, investors and economists from several countries. Chief ministers of all states, including Kerala, are expected to attend the event.

CAIT national secretary S S Manoj, delivering the keynote address, said the organisation will press the Union government to implement a ‘One India One Trade License’ system. He said many traders in Kerala were unable to renew their licences since the K-SMART system was introduced.

State president P Venkittarama Iyer chaired the meeting. State treasurer Yahiya Koya, national council members Tomy Kuttiyankal and Satheesh Vasanth, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce president S N Raghuchandran Nair, and state-level leaders of various trade bodies spoke.

New district office-bearers of CAIT were elected at the meeting. S N Raghuchandran Nair is the president and V Manoj general secretary. Other office-bearers include B Vijayakumar (senior vice-president), Ahammed Jawad (treasurer), S Mohankumar, K Girish Kumar, S Shajahan Unnikrishnan Gopinath and V Vikraman (vice-presidents), and Arshad Cocktail, V Manosh, Aseem Abdul Rasheed, E A Wahab, Rajesh Viswam and S P Kailas (secretaries).