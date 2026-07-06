Five months post launch, Chilakkur tunnel is out of bounds for tourists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five months after the grand inauguration of the restored Chilakkur Tunnel and Phase I of the Akkulam-Chettuva Inland Waterway, the government’s flagship waterway project remains stranded, with the much-publicised boat ride through the historic tunnel yet to become a reality.

The tunnel, reopened in February with promises of a heritage tourism experience featuring electric boat rides and a projection-mapped light-and-sound show, continues to remain out of bounds for visitors as authorities grapple with persistent geotechnical challenges around the tunnel approaches.

Recurring landslip threats near the Chilakkur and Sivagiri tunnels has forced the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL) to inordinately suspend tourism activities in the tunnel.

“We cannot proceed with work in the vulnerable stretches near the Chilakkur and Sivagiri tunnels because these are landslip-prone areas. There is a possibility of fresh slides at any time,” said a senior official associated with the project.

According to sources, the department is examining a proposal to construct tunnel-like covered protective structures extending roughly 500m on either side of the vulnerable areas to avoid future landslips and a safe passage for tourists.