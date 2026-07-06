Four including minor booked after youth stabbed to death in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have taken four persons into custody, including a minor, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a youth at Kanjiramkulam near Neyyattinkara on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Manu, a native of Kannaravila.



According to preliminary reports, the murder was triggered by an argument after Manu questioned a group of local youngsters for racing motorcycles and creating noise in front of his house on Sunday 10.30 pm. The argument reportedly escalated into a physical assault near Kannaravila, during which Manu was stabbed.



Police have taken four suspects, including a juvenile, into custody and are questioning them. Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and all circumstances surrounding the incident.