Kerala content creator attacks police inspector with iron chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A content creator with a large following on Instagram and YouTube has been remanded in judicial custody after allegedly attacking the Aryanad circle inspector (CI) with an iron chair, leaving the officer with head injuries.

The accused, Yadu Krishnan, a native of Kulappada, has been booked on charges including attempt to murder.

The police said that Yadu had been undergoing treatment at a private mental health hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He created issues at several places before reaching the police station around 10pm on Saturday carrying a beer bottle and a tube light. He allegedly smashed the beer bottle on a table inside the station and threatened to attack the officers on duty.

He then proceeded to the Aryanad Government Hospital, where he created further commotion. As police attempted to bring the situation under control, CI Devarajan reached the hospital, During intervention, Yadu allegedly struck the officer on the head with an iron chair. He was then overpowered and taken into custody. The police said he continued to threaten officers at the station, allegedly warning that he would kill them.