Kerala woman held over missing pledged gold linked to an employee's suicide.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with the missing of 70 sovereigns of pledged gold that allegedly led two employees of a private gold loan company to attempt suicide, one of whom later died.

The case came to light after the employees — Anju, 28 and Aishwarya, 32, both from Venganoor — allegedly consumed poison on June 30 over the missing gold. Anju died on Saturday, while Aishwarya is undergoing treatment in critical condition at the Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, Anju, who worked at the company’s Vizhinjam branch, and Aishwarya, employed at its Amaravila branch, allegedly handed over the gold to the accused, Sindhu Krishna. The gold belonged to customers who had pledged their ornaments at the two branches and was not returned by Sindhu.

When customers approached the branches to reclaim their pledged ornaments, the duo allegedly borrowed money from others and compensated some customers. Police said they attempted to end their lives after the company owner learnt of the incident.

Police have recorded Aishwarya’s statement in the presence of a magistrate. Following a complaint by Anju’s husband and brother, the police registered a case and arrested Sindhu. During questioning, she reportedly told police that the gold had been sold. Efforts are under way to trace the missing gold and establish the complete details of the case. Sindhu was produced before court which remanded her in judicial custody.

Anju is survived by husband Vishnu and son Atharv, 5.