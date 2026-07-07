Argument over motorcycle noise ends up in Kerala youth’s murder; four held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old youth in Kanjiramkulam near Neyyattinkara lost his life when an argument with his neighbours over the noise from a motorcycle ended up in a fatal stabbing on Sunday night.
Police on Monday arrested four people, including a man, his two sons and a juvenile, in connection with the murder. The arrested have been identified as Bijin Biju alias Ambadi, Midhun Biju, Biju alias Podiyan and a 17-year-old juvenile, all neighbours of the deceased, Manu, of Kannaravila in Kottukal.
According to police, the accused developed animosity towards Manu following an argument and attacked him around 9.30pm on Sunday on Kuzhipallam Road.
The FIR states that the first and second accused, Ambadi and the juvenile, stabbed Manu on his back and arm with a sharp weapon, while the third and fourth accused, Midhun and Podiyan, took part in the assault.
Police said the dispute began after Ambadi’s motorcycle ran out of fuel and was parked outside Manu’s house. When Ambadi repeatedly honked, Manu stepped outside and questioned them for making loud noise. Though neighbours initially intervened and defused the confrontation, Ambadi and his friend returned home on the motorcycle.
Manu then followed them carrying a knife, triggering a second argument at Ambadi’s house, which soon drew in Ambadi’s father, Podiyan, and brother Midhun. During the scuffle, Manu suffered a deep stab wound near his ribs. He was rushed to Neyyattinkara Taluk hospital by local residents but was declared dead on arrival. Police said the injury near the rib cage caused fatal internal bleeding.
Ambadi, who was reportedly unaware that Manu had died, took his injured friend to the same hospital for treatment. Soon after doctors confirmed Manu’s death, tension flared at the hospital as relatives of the victim confronted friends of the accused.
Police reached the hospital and took Ambadi and his friend into custody. Based on questioning and witness statements, police later arrested Podiyan and Midhun. It is learnt that Manu and Ambadi had earlier been involved in minor disputes.
How it began
Police said the dispute began after Ambadi’s motorcycle ran out of fuel and was parked outside Manu’s house. The accused developed animosity towards Manu following an argument and attacked him around 9.30pm on Sunday