‘Save Democracy’ protest held at Martyrs’ Column

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan (RGPRS) staged a ‘Lok Tantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) satyagraha at the Palayam Martyrs’ Column in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, joining a nationwide wave of protests against the Union government’s alleged misuse of independent constitutional institutions for factional political gains. The demonstration drew a significant and enthusiastic turnout of local self-government representatives including numerous district, block and grama panchayat members who travelled from various parts of the region to voice their dissent.
According to the organisers, the immediate trigger for the agitation was the highly controversial and arbitrary rejection of the nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, the Congress party’s official candidate for the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Speakers at the event alleged that this specific episode clearly highlighted how traditionally neutral bodies, including the Election Commission, are being systematically compromised under the current regime to favour the ruling party.
KPCC member Anad Jayan criticised the Centre for undermining federal structures and independent agencies to aggressively suppress opposition voices, warning that such actions threaten the foundation of the republic. Presiding over the protest meeting, RGPRS convener Arjun Radhakrishnan emphasised that independent India has never witnessed such a blatant, sustained assault on its democratic foundations.
The event also saw active participation from prominent leaders, including RGPRS national chairman Sunil Pawar and KPCC vice-president Palode Ravi.