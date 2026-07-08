‘Save Democracy’ protest held at Martyrs’ Column

According to the organisers, the immediate trigger for the agitation was the highly controversial and arbitrary rejection of the nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, the Congress party’s official candidate for the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Speakers at the event alleged that this specific episode clearly highlighted how traditionally neutral bodies, including the Election Commission, are being systematically compromised under the current regime to favour the ruling party.

KPCC member Anad Jayan criticised the Centre for undermining federal structures and independent agencies to aggressively suppress opposition voices, warning that such actions threaten the foundation of the republic. Presiding over the protest meeting, RGPRS convener Arjun Radhakrishnan emphasised that independent India has never witnessed such a blatant, sustained assault on its democratic foundations.

The event also saw active participation from prominent leaders, including RGPRS national chairman Sunil Pawar and KPCC vice-president Palode Ravi.