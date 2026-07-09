CM V D Satheesan says no share transfer yet in Adani-MSC deal , interests of govt paramount

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rubbishing reports that transfer of shares had taken place in the proposed Adani-MSC deal concerning Vizhinjam International Seaport, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday emphasised that the deal will not be wrapped up without the state government’s approval.

“There will be no compromise when it comes to the interests of the state government,” he said, adding that the chief secretary-led empowered committee of Vizhinjam port was looking into the proposal that would allow Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to sell 49% of its stake in Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The CM also lashed out at the CPM for its alleged U-turn on the MSC deal after being privy to their interest in Vizhinjam.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Satheesan, urging him to take the opposition into confidence on the deal. He had termed the government’s silence on the matter as mysterious