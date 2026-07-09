Saffron uniforms for Haritha Karma Sena workers trigger political row in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s decision to distribute saffron-coloured uniforms to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) workers in place of the traditional green attire has triggered a political controversy, with the opposition and sections of the HKS protesting the move. The new uniforms, distributed along with safety kits under the Namaste Scheme, have drawn criticism from the LDF, which alleges political symbolism behind the change.

The LDF and HKS members affiliated with CITU have submitted a representation to the chief minister seeking intervention. A representation has already been given to the leader of opposition and the local self government minister demanding to withdraw the decision.

Since HKS was constituted under the Haritha Keralam Mission in October 2017 with Kudumbashree members, workers have worn green uniforms reflecting the mission’s environmental identity.

However, according to HKS members, the corporation has, since June 20, directed workers to wear jackets and aprons in a saffron-like shade instead of green. The corporation has also distributed matching gloves, yellow helmets and safety shoes free of cost as part of the safety kit. The civic body has around 1,197 HKS workers deployed across 101 wards.