BJP moves Kerala HC as KAAPA shadow looms over its council member

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less than three weeks left for the next meeting of the Corporation council, the ruling BJP has moved the Kerala High Court seeking relief for its councillor R Sugathan, whose oath of office remains pending as he continues to be detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), despite securing interim bail by the Nedumangad Magistrate Court in two criminal cases on Thursday.

However, since he continues to remain under preventive detention under KAAPA, the BJP maintains that he cannot complete the oath-taking process without further orders from the High Court. “The interim bail was granted specifically to enable him to take the oath. We have already approached the High Court based on its earlier directive regarding oath-taking and expect a favourable order,” said Thiruvananthapuram city district BJP president Karamana Jayan. The development comes at a crucial juncture for the BJP-led corporation, which is constitutionally required to convene its next council meeting before the end of July. Sugathan’s continued absence has raised concerns within the party over his ability to participate in the upcoming meeting.

Responding to the allegations of administrative paralysis at the corporation by the opposition parties, Jayan said that the allegations are baseless. “There is no governance crisis at the corporation. The criminal cases and the invocation of KAAPA against the councillor is politically motivated. The court has understood that these cases are politically motivated. The police sought two days’ custody, but the court granted only three hours. We are confident the High Court will also clear the KAAPA issue,” he said.

CPM district president and MLA V Joy said that even if the court permits Sugathan to take the oath, it may not allow him to attend the council meeting.