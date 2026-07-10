Kerala Startup Mission set to launch 2nd edition of ‘MakerSprint’ on July 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fab Lab Kerala set up under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is set to launch the second edition of ‘MakerSprint’ on July 13.

This six day workshop, to be held at Fab Lab Kerala’s centre at Technopark Phase-1, will help aspiring makers to take their products from the concept stage to functional prototype level.

The digital fabrication programme is designed around the ‘5 Tools in 6 Days’ learning model. It will provide aspiring makers hands-on training to transform their concepts into working, functional prototypes. At the workshop, participants will share ideas, gain knowledge, and receive training on both open-source and proprietary software, said an official statement.