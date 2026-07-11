Medical negligence at Neyyattinkara general hsopital: Guard suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department suspended a security guard following a tragic incident where a patient collapsed and died at the Neyyattinkara District General Hospital.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced that the department took the disciplinary action immediately after the patient’s relatives lodged an official complaint.

Under the minister’s instructions, an expert investigative team appointed by the Director of Health Services visited the hospital on Thursday to conduct a probe.

The high-level panel includes Dr Bindu Mohan (Thiruvananthapuram DMO), Additional Directors Dr E Rajendran and Dr K Sandeep, Dr Neema P Karthikeyan (General Medicine Consultant, Thiruvananthapuram General Hospi,

Dr S Priya (Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College), and Dr Sooraj (Thiruvananthapuram District Aardram Coordinator). Muraleedharan stated that the department will initiate further legal and administrative actions as soon as the team submits its thorough official report.