Stay updated, know House rules, CM Satheesan advises young ‘parliamentarians’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A good parliamentarian should stay abreast of current developments and be well-versed in the rules and procedures of the House, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said.

He was inaugurating the second edition of Young Indians Parliament 2026 at the Old Legislative Assembly Hall in the Secretariat on Friday. A total of 128 students from 20 government and private schools in the capital are participating in the two-day event organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Chapter of Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Recalling a mock assembly during his college days in which he played the chief minister, Satheesan said he was happy to have assumed the office years later.

He urged students to closely follow parliamentary proceedings, alert lawmakers whenever they stray from constitutional principles, and read the Constituent Assembly debates to better understand the making of the Constitution, making it a practise.