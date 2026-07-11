Street vendors cry foul as vending law remains on paper in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For street vendors in the capital, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 remains more of a promise than a protection. Despite the law mandating regular town vending committee (TVC) meetings, identification of vending zones and safeguards against forced eviction, its implementation in the state capital has largely remained on paper.

Adding to the problem, the city corporation is yet to constitute a new TVC to address the growing issues related to unauthorised and unregulated street vending. While unchecked vending has led to encroachments on footpaths and roads, causing inconvenience to the public, vendors continue to demand protection and designated spaces to carry out their trade legally.

The two smart vending zones developed by the corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) project also remain unused because of design flaws and the failure to allot the shops to eligible beneficiaries. Since the launch of the National Urban Livelihood Mission in 2013, the corporation has issued identity cards to around 2,8000 vendors. A survey conducted by the civic body identified more than 3,500 street vendors across the capital.

The recent eviction drive carried out by the corporation near University College and Palayam has triggered protests among vendors and drawn criticism on social media. Around eight to nine stalls were removed from the stretch.