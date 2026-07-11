Street vendors cry foul as vending law remains on paper in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For street vendors in the capital, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 remains more of a promise than a protection. Despite the law mandating regular town vending committee (TVC) meetings, identification of vending zones and safeguards against forced eviction, its implementation in the state capital has largely remained on paper.
Adding to the problem, the city corporation is yet to constitute a new TVC to address the growing issues related to unauthorised and unregulated street vending. While unchecked vending has led to encroachments on footpaths and roads, causing inconvenience to the public, vendors continue to demand protection and designated spaces to carry out their trade legally.
The two smart vending zones developed by the corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) project also remain unused because of design flaws and the failure to allot the shops to eligible beneficiaries. Since the launch of the National Urban Livelihood Mission in 2013, the corporation has issued identity cards to around 2,8000 vendors. A survey conducted by the civic body identified more than 3,500 street vendors across the capital.
The recent eviction drive carried out by the corporation near University College and Palayam has triggered protests among vendors and drawn criticism on social media. Around eight to nine stalls were removed from the stretch.
“There wasn’t even a single notice. We have been running our shop near Ashan Square for the past five years and applied for a vending licence in 2023. In October 2024, the corporation informed us that our application would be considered by the town vending committee, but the committee has not met since then. Our application remains pending,” said Nithin S, whose stall was removed.
According to official sources, the eviction was carried out following police instructions citing traffic concerns along the route used by the governor and the chief minister.
The eviction has once again brought into focus the prolonged delay in reconstituting the TVC, the statutory body empowered to identify vendors, recommend vending certificates, notify vending zones, and oversee rehabilitation.
A senior corporation official said the long-term plan is to identify and officially notify vending zones before undertaking large-scale enforcement or eviction drives.
“The immediate solution is to relocate vendors to notified vending zones. The mayor has directed that no one’s livelihood should be unnecessarily affected for now. We have suggested three or four alternative locations, and the matter will be discussed further after the town vending committee is reconstituted,” the official said.
Seetha Dasan of the Kerala Street Vendors Forum said the TVC has virtually become defunct. “The committee has not met for nearly a year. Without it, pending applications, transfer of vending certificates, and issuance of new vending certificates cannot move forward,” she said.
She added that vendors who had earlier received identity cards were subsequently issued vending certificates after paying nearly Rs 9,000, while new applicants have been left waiting for years.
Mayor V V Rajesh said the corporation is taking into consideration the concerns of vendors who genuinely depend on street vending for their livelihood.
Pertaining issue
Two smart vending zones developed by the corporation remain unused because of design flaws and the failure to allot the shops to eligible beneficiaries.
Corp issued 2,800 vendor cards after 2013 survey. A later survey identified 3,500 street vendors.