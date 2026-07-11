Two techies’ death in Thiruvananthapuram turns out to be hit-and-run

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of two IT professionals, in their 20s, at Pachalloor on Thursday has turned out to be a case of hit-and-run.

Naveen Sibi and Mridula Anna Oommen travelling in a bike had died in the accident which took place near the toll booth by 2.30 pm.

Both were 25 years old and worked in separate IT firms at Kazhakootam. Naveen was a resident of Muvattupuzha, while Mridula was from Thodupuzha. Mridula died on the spot, while Naveen breathed his last while being shifted to the hospital.

Though it appeared like a normal road accident due to the rider losing control over the vehicle, the cops developed suspicion after spotting paint in the crossbar of the bike.

The cops on inspection found that Mridula got thrown off the bike and fell several metres away, which was highly unlikely in the case of the bike ramming the divider. The duo had sustained fatal head injuries despite wearing helmets and that reinforced police’s doubt that the bike might have been hit by another vehicle before it lost control.

Following this, the CCTV visuals were examined and the cops came to a conclusion that the bike was hit by a car.

The car was soon identified and the cops by morning apprehended the driver, Vishnu from his residence. The police said Vishnu’s version was that he panicked after the incident and rode away.